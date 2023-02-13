Video: Napoli Boss Spalletti Hails Osimhen’s Attitude After Win Against Cremonese

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has praised Victor Osimhen for a change in attitude following his side’s 3-0 home win against Cremonese on Sunday.

Osimhen arrived at Napoli as a rough diamond, but the fruits of his work with Spalletti in training are showing with improvements in every area, including his previous tendency to react to fouls or argue with the referee.

“There was an incident today where the lads could’ve had a different reaction, but instead they stayed calm and carried on,” Spalletti was quoted by football Italia.

Read Also:U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Fight Back To Beat Congo In Friendly

“We have to realise that we get what the referee gives us and the rest is not for us to think about,” explained the coach.

“We just have to keep going and when we’re 2-0 up, we seek the third goal, because that will let us be more relaxed and safe.”

Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal in the game.

The Nigeria international has now netted 17 times in 18 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.