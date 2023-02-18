Video: Napoli Boss Spalletti Allays Osimhen Injury Fear

Napoli.manager, Luciano Spalletti has allayed injury fears surrounding Victor Osimhen following his side’s 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Friday night.

Osimhen was brought off by Spalletti in the 84th minute of the match and looked a little concerned as he walked over to the bench, complaining of a physical issue and pointing to his thigh.

Spalletti however suggested that the.issue was nothing serious.

“For what was assessed there straight away, it doesn’t look like anything special, just a bit of tiredness because he (Osimhen) can’t spare himself,”Spalletti told DAZN.

Read Also: Osimhen Scores In 7th Consecutive Serie A Games As Napoli Beat Sassuolo

“When he has this urge to push, he stretches and does these runs where you don’t know where he;ll end up.

“He says he can hardly do it anymore and will go two metres, then those two metres become two hundred because he goes after everyone.”

Osimhen scored for the seventh consecutive time in the game.

The Nigeria international has now netted 18 times in 19 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.