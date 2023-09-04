Video: Napoli Boss Demands More From Osimhen After Defeat To Lazio

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia was not happy with Victor Osimhen’s performance in the 2-1 defeat to Lazio on Sunday night.

The Serie A champions won their opening two games of the campaign, but were stunned by Mauricio Sarri’s side in front of their fans at a packed Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen was caged by the visitors in the thrilling contest.

Read Also:Sports Minister Wants Victory Against Sao Tome And Principe As Welcome Gift

Garcia expressed his disappointment with the Nigeria international’s performance even though he acknowledged the forward performed better in the first half.

“He (Osimhen) also dropped off in the second half, in the first he didn’t have any sensational opportunities,”Garcia was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“He is always a burden for the opposing defense, he creates spaces for others. We had opportunities, ambitions, and we were aggressive. But in the second half, none of my players were up to the team’s standards.”

The 24-year-old has scored two goals in three league appearances for Napoli this season.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.