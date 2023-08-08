Video: Nantes, Boavista Reach Agreement For Awaziem’s Transfer

Portuguese club Boavista and Ligue 1 outfit Nantes have reached agreement for the transfer of Chidozie Awaziem to the latter.

According to French news outlet, L’equipe, Nantes are bringing in Awaziem as replacement for Andrei Girotto who has linked up with Saudi club Al-Tawooun.

The 26-year-old spent the 2017/18 season at Nantes from another Portuguese club FC Porto.

The centre-back is expected to sign a four-year contract.

Awaziem will join his international teammate Moses Simon at the club.

The versatile defender spent last season on loan at Croatian side, Hadjuk Split.

He once had stints in Turkey with Bursaspor and Alayanspor as well as Leganes in Spain.

Nantes managed to relegation in the French top-flight last season.

