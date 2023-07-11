Video: Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos Rally To Beat Remo Stars

Sporting Lagos rallied from a goal down to beat Remo Stars 2-1 in their Naija Super 8 Group A encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday.

Franck Mawuena gave Remo Stars the lead in the 18th minute.

Mawuena nodded the ball home after he was teed up by Isaac James.

Sporting Lagos fought back and equalised through Saturday Okon three minutes before the half hour mark.

The newly promoted Nigeria Premier League club got the winning goal through Chiemeka Nwokeji on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Nwokeji tapped home after Demola Bankole saved Emeka Offor’s effort from the spot.

Paul Offor’s side now occupy top position in Group A with four points from two games.

Remo Stars also have four points but with an inferior goal difference.

Enyimba and Katsina United will clash in other group game later today.



By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

