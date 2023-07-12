SPORT

Video: Naija Super 8: Lobi Stars Defeat Akwa United, Pick Semi-final Ticket

A brace from Joseph Atule earned Lobi Stars a 2-0 win against Akwa United 2-0 in their Group B clash at the maiden Naija Super 8 on Wednesday.

Lobi have now joined Akwa in the last four of the eight-team tournament.

Atule opened scoring in the 15th minute with a header and doubled Lobi’s lead on 22 minutes.

The last game in Group B will see Yobe Stars take on former NPL champions Rivers United also on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the last game in Group A is between Kaysina United and Sporting Lagos on Thursday.

