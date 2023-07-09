Video: Naija Super 8: Katsina United Hold Remo Stars

Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Katsina United in their Naija Super 8 encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday.

Fabian Nworie guided home the ball from close range off a corner kick on 20 minutes.

Katsina United equalised two minutes later through Samson Olasupo.

Both teams failed to find the winning goal despite creating a number of chances.

Remo Stars remain top of Group A with four points from two games.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side defeated Enyimba 2-1 in their opening game of the competition.

Katsina United sit in second position with one point from one game.

Enyimba will take on Sporting Lagos in the group’s other game later today.

