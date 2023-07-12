Video: Naija Super 8: Finidi Blames Fatigue For Enyimba Poor Performance

Enyimba head coach, Finidi George has blamed tiredness for his side’s poor showing at the Naija Super 8 tournament.

The Nigeria Premier League champions were eliminated from the competition on Tuesday following a 2-1 defeat to Katsina United.

The Peoples’ Elephant failed to record a win in the competition losing two and drawing one.

Finidi stated that his players are tired after an hectic campaign.

“We need rest, we have to think about how we can get some good rest and prepare for next season,” he stated in a post match interview.

“Congratulations to those who have qualified and I wish them the best.”

