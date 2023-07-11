Video: Naija Super 8: Enyimba Eliminated After 2-1 Loss To Katsina United
Enyimba have been eliminated from the Naija Super 8 tournament after going down to a 2-1 defeat against Katsina United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday night.
The Peoples’ Elephant failed to record a win in three games in the competition.
George Finidi’s side finished bottom of Group A with one point from three games.
Ibrahim Yahaya opened scoring for Katsina United in the 54 minute.
The Chanji Boys doubled their advantage from the spot through Nafizi Yahaya two minutes later.
Fatai Abdullahi pulled a goal back for Enyimba a minute from time.
Katsina United are now levelled on four points with Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars .
Usman Abdallah’s side need just a point from their next game against Sporting Lagos to seal a place in the semi-finals.
By Adeboye Amosu
Photos by Ganiyu Yusuf
