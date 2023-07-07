SPORT

Video: Naija Super 8: Akwa United Boss Osho Confident Of Good Outing

Akwa United head coach, Fatai Osho is upbeat his side will put up a good showing at the Naija Super 8 tournament.

The competition will kick-off in Lagos on Friday (today).

The Promise Keepers are in Group B with Yobe Desert Stars, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

Osho has spent just one week in charge of the team following his recent appointment.

The young tactician however believes his team will do well in the competition.

“No room for excuses. Akwa Utd is a brand and we must go to Lagos to defend our badge”.

Akwa United will take on Yobe Desert Stars in their first game of the competition on Saturday.

