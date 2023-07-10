SPORT

Video: Naija Super 8: Akwa United Beat Rivers United, Qualify For Semi-finals

Akwa United defeated Rivers United 1-0 in Group B of the maiden Naija Super 8 game on Tuesday.

The win means Akwa United have qualified for the semi-finals with one game left in the group stage.

Also, it is now back-to- back wins for the Uyo-based team who beat Yobe Stars in their opener.

Uche Collins was the hero for Akwa United as his 57th minute strike sealed the win.

Collins followed up a long pass and slotted it home through the legs of Abiodun Akande in goal for Rivers United.

Akwa’s next game is against Lobi on Wednesday, July 12.

