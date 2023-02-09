Video: N2m Winner Of Platform Emerges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oluseyi Lasisi was on Thursday handed his N2m cheque as the latest winner of one of the international lotteries on the Mega Millions Naija Platform. His million was from the EuroJackpot draw on 3 February 2023.

“The participant should be a lucky winner as his single ticket matched four of the five primary numbers—1, 7, 17, 14, and 50 as well as two-euro numbers 2, 10,” Mr. Okwy Okeke, Managing Director, explained.

He said the system was automated and winners emerge from getting a set of numbers correct from a pool of numbers. The payment is made directly to the winner’s wallet.

Mohammed Adekunle who represented Oluseyi was delighted at winning the prize.

“N2m is not small money with the situation of things now. I am happy that people are winning and the company is paying,” he said.

“I will start playing myself and I ask others to play too,” he said as he received the cheque from Okeke.

The Compliance Officer Emmanuel Moemeke said: “I can confirm that the lottery is real,” he said.

EuroJackpot is a transactional lottery from Europe launched in March 2012, and the lottery is played in over 20 countries around the world. Eurojackpot is drawn only on Tuesdays and Fridays, and its jackpot is currently N10.9 billion. Eurojackpot is one of the international lotteries Nigerians can play and win in Nigeria with the help of Mega Millions Naija.

Mega Millions Naija is operated by International Gaming and Entertainment Limited, licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, for individuals and groups to purchase lottery tickets and win prizes worth billions of naira.

Mega Millions Naija offers a variety of worldwide lotteries, like the US Mega Millions, US Powerball, Cash4Life, New York Lotto, Super Lotto Plus, Euro Millions, and other international lotteries that can be played from the comfort of one’s home.

From left, Legal Compliance Officer, Interra Networks, Emmanuel Moemeke; Representative of the winner, Mohammed Adekunle, and Managing Director, MegaMillions Naija, Okwy Okeke during the presentation of N2m cheque to the winner of the lottery in Abuja on Thursday.

