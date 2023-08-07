Video: Myriam Fares’ Body Athleticism Secret Revealed

For the first time ever, we will shift from discussing world football to yoga, a mind-body practice which caught our attention being exercised by the Lebanese International Star, known as the Queen of Stage, Myriam Fares.

Myriam always makes sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practicing several types of sports especially yoga, preserving her physical and mental wellness, and enabling her to be the only Arab artist who is capable to perform, sing and dance live for 2 consecutive hours.

Myriam has been chosen by FIFA for the Official 2022 World Cup song “Tukoh Taka” performed alongside International stars Nicki Minaj and Maluma. In addition, her hit “Goumi” and the dance challenge she choreographed surpassed 9.6 Billion views on TikTok, knowing that Myriam herself doesn’t have an account on that platform.

Moreover, “Myriam Fares: The Journey” Netflix documentary reveals Myriam’s personal life during her pregnancy in Covid-19, being the first and only Arab artist to have a documentary on this platform.

The secret for this athletic body that Myriam has is now revealed, being an all time inspiration for young women around the world.

