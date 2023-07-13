Video: My Priority Is To Remain At Ajax

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has disclosed that he’s no intention to leave Ajax this summer.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been linked with a move to English Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, in a chat with Ajax TV, Bassey stated that he’s more focused on helping his team next season.

“My intention was to return in peak condition. With a new coach at the helm, I’m determined to kick off on a positive note and hopefully make a significant impact. I’ve put in the hard work, and I’m confident it will pay off,” he told Ajax TV.

Bassey scored once in 25 league appearances for Ajax last season.

International career

Born in Italy, Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria or England at international level.

In 2021, Bassey committed his international future to Nigeria when he accepted a call up for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He debuted with Nigeria in a 0–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification tie with Ghana on 25 March 2022.

