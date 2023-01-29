Video: ‘My Impact At Atalanta Doesn’t Surprise Me’ —Lookman

Ademola Lookman has said his impressive impact with Atalanta in his debut season in Serie A does not surprise him.

Lookman scored another wonderful solo effort on Saturday night in Atalanta’s 2-0 home victory over Sampdoria.

And speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the 25-year-old who now has 12 goals in Serie A, talked about the win against Sampdoria and his impact in his debut campaign.

“We got three points, that’s the most important thing. We keep on fighting, keep on working hard.

“We take it game by game. We got three points we’ve got another game in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday and yeah, we just keep on fighting.

“Yes! Of course, I expected it (his impact) Maybe it’s a surprise to you, but I know what I can bring, I know what I can do. The team is the most important thing.”

On the reason for his improvement in front of goal, Lookman added:“Different circumstances, different scenarios that made me who I am today and that’s me as a whole person. I think I’m in the right moment, doing the right things, keep staying disciplined in what I do.”

