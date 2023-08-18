Video: My Goal Will Down Man City

Newcastle United ace Callum Wilson says he’s confident of scoring a goal that will nail down Man City in the Premier League.

The Magpies face an early test of their quality in the new Premier League season.





After a thumping win over Aston Villa on opening weekend, they now face last season’s Treble winners.

Wilson was speaking during a podcast with West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

Asked if he would be on the bench for the City game, he responded: “Doesn’t matter, I’ll still score again, probably.”

Antonio then replied: “Against City? All right.”

“Like I haven’t scored against City before?” Wilson added.

“[It’s a] big game, champions of England, champions of Europe, it’s never an easy place to go.

“It’s going to be one where first 10, 15 minutes we’ve got to make sure we don’t concede and then you get a foothold in the game and hopefully we come out there with a positive result.”