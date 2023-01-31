Video: My Future Rest With Arsenal, Not Reims -Balogun

Reims striker Folarin Balogun has insisted that his future rest with Arsenal despite move by the Ligue 1 club to have him on a permanent basis.

Recall that Balogun netted the equaliser as Reims held reigning champions, PSG to a 1-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash.

However, Balogun called Arsenal his “family” during a recent interview and dropped another hint on his future against PSG by copying one of Henry’s iconic celebrations for France during his heyday. Henry was at the Parc des Princes to watch Balogun’s equaliser.

Balogun spoke to Henry before the game and paid tribute to him by leaning on a corner flag after his goal.

He then posted a picture of Henry doing to same celebration on social media and added: “Spoke to Titi [Henry] before the game! Only right to show my respect.”

Before the game, Balogun told L’Equipe: “Arsenal is my family.

“For me, the club represents brotherhood and unity. There, I learned always to push my limits. I remember from training the permanent desire to progress on a technical level.

“For example, we had to control the ball for 45 minutes without letting it touch the ground. I even practiced that this morning [Thursday] in training. Thierry Henry, the legend, who sometimes coached us.

“It doesn’t just mean on the pitch but also off the pitch. I think by the time I go back I’ll be in a better place to compete than I was before I left. I realised there were certain things I would struggle with but I think that’s a good thing.

“It helps you to manage stuff you’re uncomfortable with which is important. It is still early but definitely if I am around those sorts of names at the end of the season I would be really happy with my

