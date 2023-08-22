SPORT

Video: My Future At Arsenal Is Different From Balogun –Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah claims his future is different from that of Folarin Balogun.

The United States striker is likely to leave the Gunners in the coming weeks, while Nketiah will stay.


The latter will be the second option for the striker position behind Gabriel Jesus.

Asked about his relationship with Balogun during an interview with SPORTbible, Nketiah stated: “That’s fine, we get on well.

“He’s a great guy and he’s a great player, every situation is different. We’re managed by the same people, but we have different careers.

“We’re on different paths, so that doesn’t really matter. It’s good to have him back. I wish him all the best, he’s a great player.”

