Video: My Father’s Death Was Premeditated –Maradona’s Daughter Cr

1,000 days after the death of late football legend, Diego Maradona, his daughter Dalma has alleged that his death was pre-meditated.

Recall that football icon widely seen as one of the greatest players of all time, died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60.

Back in April, it was announced that there would be a trial for Maradona’s death, with eight people to be tried for the alleged crime of simple homicide with eventual intent.

However, Dalma in an Instagram post stated that his father never wanted to die.

‘My dad didn’t want to die’. She wrote on Instagram: ‘The worst 1,000 days in the world’.

‘I take this opportunity to say that a few days ago I had the unpleasant moment of having to listen to a disastrous man say that my dad died the way he wanted to die… No, sweetheart, my dad didn’t want to die. And even less so. You did that you and your band. And they are going to pay one by one…’.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.