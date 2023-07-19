Video: My Family Reluctant To Make Brazil Return – Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva says his family members are against is decision to return to Brazil.

Thiago Silva is keen to end his career at boyhood club Fluminense.

The veteran however revealed that his family are reluctant to return home to Brazil.

He told Globo: “Now the future belongs to God.

“Everyone knows how much I want to return to Fluminense, but today it’s difficult to talk to my family: my children don’t want to live in Brazil.

“So it’s a very complicated situation, but we still have a year to reflect and figure out what we’ll do next year.”

