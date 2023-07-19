SPORT

Video: My Family Reluctant To Make Brazil Return – Thiago Silva

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 356 1 minute read

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva says his family members are against is decision to return to Brazil.

Thiago Silva is keen to end his career at boyhood club Fluminense.

Msport

The veteran however revealed that his family are reluctant to return home to Brazil.

He told Globo: “Now the future belongs to God.

“Everyone knows how much I want to return to Fluminense, but today it’s difficult to talk to my family: my children don’t want to live in Brazil.

“So it’s a very complicated situation, but we still have a year to reflect and figure out what we’ll do next year.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Okpekpe Road Race Gets AIU Clean Bill For Ninth Straight Edition

9 mins ago

XI of the Best Left-Footed Football Stars in World Football in 2023

12 mins ago

MNU 0-0 LYO: 4 Reasons Why Manchester United struggled to convert their chances in the first half

24 mins ago

Big Money Moves: Top Premier League Signings This Season

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button