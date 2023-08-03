SPORT

Video: My Dream Was To Be A Lawyer, Not Footballer

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has disclosed that her biggest dream was to be a professional lawyer and not a footballer.

Oshoala, who netted a goal in Super Falcons’ 3-2 win over Australia in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup, made this known in a chat with Karen Carney’s Leaders Of The Pack podcast.

The five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year said that it has always been her dream to become a lawyer.

“I never wanted to play football professionally. It was never in my plan.”

“So I wanted to be a lawyer, for real. That was my dream. I wanted to be a lawyer. You know, I love to make research. I love to question people. I love to make excuses for people. And all of that, you know.

“So even though when you are wrong, I still, kind of like, back my friends up. I kind of like give excuses.”

