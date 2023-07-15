Video: My Ambitions Are To Win Premier League Title Champions League With Arsenal —Rice

Declan Rice has said his target at Arsenal is to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Rice completed his British record £105million transfer to the Gunners after 10 years at West Ham.

He becomes Arsenal’s third summer signing following the arrival of Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Speaking about his ambitions at the Gunners, Rice said:“My ambitions now are to win with Arsenal again. It’s time to go one step bigger and win the Premier League, win the Champions League, and I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe that.”

The 24-year-old disclosed that Mikel Arteta was a big influence in his decision to join Arsenal.

“In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it’s really hard to turn down,” Rice said.

“You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel is building here and the squad he’s building. I’m really looking forward to the future with Arsenal.

“With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me.

“I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.

“I know he [Arteta] is going to get the best out of me. I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he’s the manager to take me to those next levels. I am really excited to be working with him.”

