Video: Mudryk, Mount, Felix And Enzo All Score Stunning Goals In Training Ahead Of The London Derby

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There hasn’t been any game that Chelsea has played this season that was anticipated as much as Fans are anticipating Chelsea’s League game against West Ham United in the London derby next weekend.

Chelsea will travel to Eastern London on Saturday during lunch hours to take on West Ham United in the London Stadium.

Fans are excited about the game as the West London club now has many Players that have been unavailable in recent games due to Injury or suspension back in contention to start against the Hammers.

The likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling might start against the Hammers on Saturday while Joao Felix that missed the League games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham is also back in the squad.

Joao Felix alongside some other Chelsea Players are getting ready for the game. A Video in which the Players were practicing their shooting accuracy was shared on Chelsea’s official Twitter page on Thursday.

The quartet of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix all took turns to fire shots at the goalpost and all of them were able to hit the Target, scoring amazing Goals in the training session.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was the first Player to shoot in the Video before Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix also had their chance.

AminullahiMuritala (

)