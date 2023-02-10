Video: Mudryk Is A Replica Of Robben –Cole

Former Chelsea midfielder, Joe Cole has described Mykhailo Mudryk a replica Arjen Robben due to his lightening speed and skills.

Chelsea have spent more than £600m on new players since the exit of Roman Abramovich from Stamford Bridge.

New owner American businessman Todd Boehly does not have problems recruiting new players no matter their price tags.

The likes of Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana moved to Stamford Bridge this January.

“He’s going to be a top player for Chelsea,” Cole told BT Sport. “He…can beat a man, excite the crowd and has great feet.

“He reminds me of Arjen Robben in the way he drives past players in short bursts and makes the right decisions in the final third.”

