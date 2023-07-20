SPORT

Video: Mourinho: Why Drogba Wasn’t An Instant Success At Chelsea

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed that former Ivorian striker, Didier Drogba, had a difficult period adjusting to life at Chelsea.

According to the Portuguese tactician, the striker couldn’t score or lead the attack initially when he joined the Blues from French Ligue1 outfit, Marseille, in June 2004.

The former Chelsea coach said he was lucky to have won three Premier League titles with Drogba who later became a renowned goal poacher.

He said the Ivorian is forever one of his favourite players that he has coached.

On his Instagram page, Mourinho wrote, “20 July 2004 I signed this striker. He couldn’t score, he couldn’t work, he couldn’t fight, he couldn’t lead. I was lucky to win 3 premier leagues with this guy. Forever one of my gang @didierdrogba.”

