Video: Mourinho: Osimhen Is Like Drogba

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has kind words for Victor Osimhen and admitted he would buy the Nigerian for his team.

Mourinho however believes Osimhen needs to cut out diving from his game.

The 24-year-old scored a stunning goal as Napoli defeated Roma 2-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday night.

The goal extended his lead in the Capocannoniere charts to 14.

Osimhen controllrd Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross with his chest, then juggled it on his right thigh before smashing in the right-foot volley.

Speaking at a press conference after Roma’s 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Maradona, Mourinho was asked about Osimhen in comparison with a player he worked with at Chelsea, the legend Drogba.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive,” replied Mourinho

“If Victor changes, then Okay. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

Mourinho also spoke to Osimhen after the match.

“I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive.”

By Adeboye Amosu

