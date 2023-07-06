Video: Mourinho Is An Intelligent Personality -Sarri

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has described Jose Mourinho as an intelligent personality that he likes.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, Sarri insists the coaches are friendly.

Sarri told Sportitalia: “I don’t feel the rivalry.

“I also like Mourinho, the rare times I spoke to him he was an intelligent person: I have a lot of respect.

“From the media point of view, for example, with Chelsea he could have taken advantage of it but he didn’t: he proved to be a man.

