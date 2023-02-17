Video: Mourinho Emerges As Strong Contender For PSG Job

Jose Mourinho is emerging as a surprise option to replace Christophe Galtier at Paris Saint-Germain following a string of bad results.

Recall that PSG have lost their last three games in all competition; lost 2-1 to Marseille in the French Cup, 3-1 to Monaco in the French Ligue 1 and lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

According to Footmercato, Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Ocampos and legendary coach Jose Mourinho held talks recently.

Another coach that Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to in recent times in French icon Zinedine Zidane.

Mourinho has a contract with Serie A club Roma until June 2024.

Mourinho is one of the most decorated coaches ever and has won two Champions League titles, two Europa Cup titles, the inaugural Europa Conference League and three Premier League titles.

