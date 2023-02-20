Video: Mourinho Blasts Roma Fans After Victory Against Verona

AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho has blasted the club fans following his side’s victory against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Ola Solbakken netted the decisive goal as Mourinho’s men won the tie 1-0.

“I am just disappointed people do not give these lads the credit for the work we are all doing in very difficult circumstances. Either they don’t understand or they don’t want to understand the circumstances. I am grateful for everything they are doing,” Mourinho said after the game.

“When the stadium is sold out like against Bodo/Glimt, then the stadium can win us the game. When it’s like today, it is a pity. People start jeering after 15-30 minutes over a misplaced pass. They do not understand what we are doing here.

“I said to Roma TV that when people look at our right-back, he is not Cafu or Maicon. If I am a Roma fan, I should carry Bove on my shoulders, because he is more of a Roma fan than they are. When I arrived, he was about to go on loan to a Serie C team, instead he is starting for Roma.

“You in general in the media are not helping. The others are phenomenons, we win because we are lucky or have set plays. I am old, I am 60 and have won plenty, I don’t need nice words. These lads, they need the nice words. They need praise.

“I am not here to criticise anyone, the fans should be there criticising me as the coach, but I have to protect my lads and they deserve more.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.