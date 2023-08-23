Video: Mount To Miss Man United’s Next Two EPL Games With Injury

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss the club’s next two Premier league matches with injury.

According to United, Mount is expected to be out until after the international break because of a “small complaint” sustained in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.





Mount joined United from Chelsea in June in a deal worth an initial £55m.

United’s next league game is against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal on 3 September.

England international Mount is also a doubt for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on 9 September.

The 24-year-old was given a starting place for United’s opening two Premier League games by Ten Hag but has struggled to make an impact.

He was substituted after 68 minutes of United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening day and replaced by Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder was also withdrawn for Facundo Pellistri with five minutes remaining of United’s match at the Tottenham Stadium last Saturday.



