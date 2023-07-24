SPORT

Video: Moses Scores As Spartak Moscow Win First League Game

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was on target for Spartak Moscow, who defeated Orenburg 3-2 in their first league game of the new Russian league season on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Moses scored in the 45th minute to put Spartak Moscow 1-0 ahead.

He was later replaced by Mikhail Ignatov in the 72nd minute.



The win took Spartak to fourth place in the 16-team league table.

Last season Moses netted two goals in just 10 appearances in the Russian topflight.

In the 2022-23 league campaign Spartak finished third behind champions Zenit and second-placed CSKA Moscow.

