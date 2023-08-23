Video: More Scandals Hit Spain As Video Captured Manager Touching F

Spain female national team is currently facing series of scandals days after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was broadly criticized for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips on the presentation stage.

However, latest footage has emerged of Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda appearing to touch a female staff member inappropriately during the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England.





In the moments following Olga Carmona’s World Cup-winning purpose, the Spanish employees celebrated, however Vilda’s arm appeared to maneuver from his colleague’s shoulder to her breast for longer than a quick second, earlier than returning.

Vilda is a controversial figure in Spanish football. In 2022, a total of 15 players in the squad sent an email resigning from the national team with the support of stars Alexia Putellas, Hermoso and Irene Paredes.

His methods have been questioned since then. The Athletic reported that until four years ago, there was a rule from the top that players were not permitted to lock the doors of their hotel rooms at night on international duty until the manager had come over and checked everything.



