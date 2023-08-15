SPORT

Video: Monaco To Make New Offer For Balogun

Ligue 1 club, Monaco are set to make a new offer for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

Monaco had a bid turned down for the United States of America international last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Monaco will try again for the player.

Arsenal will demand around £50m for the young striker.

Balogun shone during his loan stint with Stade Reims last season.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in 37 league appearances.

He was previously linked with a move to Serie A side, Inter Milan.

