Video: Monaco Prepare Bid For Adarabioyo

Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly a target for Ligue I club, Monaco and a number of European top clubs.

Adarabioyo has established himself as a key player since arriving Fulham from Manchester City in October 2020.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, he could leave the Craven Cottage before the end of the current transfer window.

Adarabioyo, Romano stated is open to departing Fulham for the right opportunity this month.

Monaco are allegedly one of a number of teams who are contemplating whether to make a formal offer for the centre-back over the next nine days.

The Principality club are looking to bringing a new defender after losing Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea.

Adarabioyo is still expected to feature in the Fulham squad for Monday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

