Video: ‘Moment Was Unbelievable’ — Dessers Elated To Get Off The Mark For Rangers

Cyriel Dessers can’t hide his excitement after opening his goal account for Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigeria international scored the second goal for Rangers in Wednesday night’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League qualifying fixture against Swiss club Servette.

Dessers reflected on what was a massive personal moment for him.

“That moment was unbelievable. Of course, you dream of scoring at Ibrox in front of this crowd, and to feel the emotion it’s amazing and it is an amazing feeling,”the forward told Rangers TV.

“I am happy that it was an important goal that we got the win out of.

“Saturday was a tough loss, but that didn’t make us a bad team suddenly. We know what our qualities are and we wanted to show it in front of our own crowd and get a good start and get the energy and get the energy in the stadium as well.

“We got it – the fans were amazing today, especially in the first half Ibrox was on fire and that was a nice feeling.”

Dessers also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his side in the keenly contested encounter.

“I think we played a good game, especially in the first half. Of course, you want to score more but football is like that sometimes,”Dessers added.

“This will keep us on our toes for next week – it will be a hard game , but I think that is good and I think we need that.

“We are still growing as a team so this will be a new step we have to make.

“In European qualifiers, you don’t get anything for free so we will have to fight for it and we know it will be a tough game, but we will be ready for it.”



