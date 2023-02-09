Video: Moffi Was Pressurized To Sign For Nice –Lorient Chief

Lorient president, Loic Fery has expressed displeasure with the way the club sold Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi to Nice this winter transfer window.

Recall that the Nigerian international signed for Nice in a deal worth €30m.

However, Fery in an interview with L’euipe, noted that he would have loved Moffi to join West Ham or Marseille instead of Nice.

He stated that the former Lorient striker was pressurized to accept the deal after turning down Marseille and West Ham deal.

“We had accepted an offer from Marseille and another from West Ham which were within our parameters. When you close the door, you have to know how to hear it,” Féry said to L’euipe

“There, Nice continued to solicit our player, even if there was no agreement. He was very unsettled. ”

Moffi scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient before completing the switch to Nice.

He made his debut for Les Aiglons in the 2-1 win against Marseille last weekend.

