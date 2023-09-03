SPORT

Video: Moffi Scores First Goal Of Season As Nice Beat Strasbourg

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi scored his first Ligue 1 goal this season in Nice’s 2-0 home win against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Prior to the game against Strasbourg, Moffi had failed to score in his team’s opening three games.

Nice had also failed to win in their first three league games, recording three draws.

Moffi got on the score sheet with 15 minutes left to play to put his side 2-0 ahead.

PariPesa

Youcef Atal had given Nice the lead two minutes of first half added time.

The win against Strasbourg took Nice up to seventh place on six points.

Last season Moffi netted six goals in 16 appearances in the French topflight after joining them from Lorient in January.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Opinion: EPL Team Of The Week: Arsenal And Liverpool Players Made The List.

7 mins ago

Video: Sports Minister Wants Victory Against Sao Tome And Principe As Welcome Gift

12 mins ago

EVE vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Clash

17 mins ago

Fans react to Michelle Alozie’s tweet after picking up a Red Card against San Diego Wave on Monday.

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button