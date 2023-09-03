Video: Moffi Scores First Goal Of Season As Nice Beat Strasbourg

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi scored his first Ligue 1 goal this season in Nice’s 2-0 home win against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Prior to the game against Strasbourg, Moffi had failed to score in his team’s opening three games.

Nice had also failed to win in their first three league games, recording three draws.

Moffi got on the score sheet with 15 minutes left to play to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Youcef Atal had given Nice the lead two minutes of first half added time.

The win against Strasbourg took Nice up to seventh place on six points.

Last season Moffi netted six goals in 16 appearances in the French topflight after joining them from Lorient in January.

