Video: Moffi Rejects Marseille, Wants Nice Move

Nigeria forward, Terem Moffi has rejected a move to Ligue 1 club, Olympic Marseille, reports Completesports.com.

Marseille and Lorient reportedly agreed a deal for Moffi’s transfer to the former this week.

Senegal Bamba Dieng is also expected to move to Lorient as part of the deal.

Moffi is however not interested in a move to Les Aiglons and instead favours a move to another French club, OGC Nice.

Nice are still negotiating with Lorient and will need to meet their valuation for the transfer to go through despite agreeing personal terms with the player.

Marseille, according to RMC Sport have decided to move on and look for other alternatives.

The club’s hierarchy met with Moffi’s representatives on Tuesday and were told Moffi was not keen in the move.

The 23-year-old had also reportedly turned down a move to Premier League club, West Ham during this window.

The striker has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient this season.

