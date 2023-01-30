Video: Moffi Makes Record Transfer To Ligue 1 Club Nice

SPORT

Lorient have accepted OGC Nice offer for Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi, reports Completesports.com.

Nice paid €25m plus €5m in add-ons for the striker.

Moffi, according to reports, is already having his medical ahead of the move.

The 23-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half year contract upon the completion on his medical

It is the biggest outgoing transfer in the history of Lorient.

Moffi joined Les Merlus from Belgium Pro League outfit, KV Kortrijk for €8m in October 2020.

Lorient wanted him to join Olympique Marseille after they met their valuation of the player but the Nigeria international insisted on a move to the Riviera club.

Moffi scored 12 goals in 20 league appearances for Lorient this season.

