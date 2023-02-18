Video: Moffi Fires Blanks Again, Balogun Misses Penalty As Nice, Reims Play Goalless

SPORT

Terem Moffi once again failed to open his goals account for new club OGC Nice, who were held to goalless tar home by Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Moffi, who joined Nice from Lorient in the January transfer window, has now gone three straight games without scoring.

Prior to joining Nice, Moffi has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient in the on-going league campaign in France.

Moffi was eventually replaced by former Chelsea and Everton player Ross Barkley in the 90th minute.

Arsenal on loan striker Folarin Balogun had the chance to broke the deadlock on 55 minutes from the penalty spot but saw his effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Balogun, who has scored 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 games, was also withdrawn on the stroke of 90 minutes. He still lead the top scoring chart.

Nice are seventh on 38 points and Reims now occupy 10th on 34 points in the league table.

