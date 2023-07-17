SPORT

Video: Moerane Wins COSAFA Cup Best Goalkeeper Award

Sekhoane Moerane of Lesotho was named best goalkeeper at the just concluded COSAFA Cup held in South Africa.

Moerane played a key role as Lesotho reached their first COSAFA Cup final for the first time since 2000.

However, in Sunday’s final a goal with 12 minutes left saw Lesotho lose 1-0 to Zambia.

In five games played in the run up to the final, Moerane kept two clean sheets.

Moerane was presented with the Golden Glove during the presentation of individual awards.

Hosts South Africa defeated Malawi on penalty shootout to claim third-placed match.

Both Lesotho and South Africa are drawn with Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The qualifiers will start in November 2023 and end November 2025.

