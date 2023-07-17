Video: MLS Club Confirm Busquets Deal

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets this summer transfer window.

Busquets joined Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract at Barcelona. He will link up with Argentine icon Lionel Messi who joined the club earlier in the summer.

Inter Miami confirmed the veteran’s signing on their website. Barcelona wanted a one year renewal for Busquets but the 35 year old wanted a two year extension before opting to join Inter Miami.

Busquets is expected to make his MLS debut before the end of the month of July. Another former Barcelona player Jordi Alba also moved to Inter Miami this summer.

The gaffer of the American side is Tata Martino who coached the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) in the 2013/14 season.

Busquets contract at Inter Miami runs till 2025 just like Messi’s deal with the club side. Club owner Jorge Mas is thrilled with the new star power at the team.

The stars will be needed to boost Inter Miami up the MLS Eastern Conference League table as they are last in the standings with 19 points from 24 matches.

Busquets notched four assists in 30 Laliga matches last season for Barcelona. The Catalan outfit won Laliga with 88 points from 38 matches in the division.

