Video: Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Lagos Spirit Warrior Championship

The anticipation has built sky high as prized fighters in this year’s Akalaka Spirit of the Warrior Mixed Martial Arts MMA championship hit Lagos.

The international premium entertainment showpiece tagged Battle of the Gladiators MMA Cage Fight comes up this Saturday 28 January 2023 at Muson Center Onikan Lagos from 7pm.

The Ghanaian trio of Jerry Otoo, Edmund Akhator and champion Richard ‘Boyka’ Asiedu arrived the never sleeping city of Lagos yesterday.

Lurking around for Boyka is his Nigerian opponent Onem Richard The Black Panther who flew in from Portharcourt, ready to collide with his Ghanaian rival in the Championship main event.

The lady warriors are not left out of the list of arrivals.

Togolese champion Cynthia Jibidar bounced into the centre of excellence as Lagos is also known as with her veteran coach Pitbull while her opponent and Nigeria judo champion Terlumun Doose stormed into Lagos from Benue, looking ready.

Related: Spirit Of Warrior Unleashes Exciting Mixed Martial Arts Fighters In Lagos

After touching down in Lagos two days ago Geoffrey John Skullcobra who will face Daniel Iwuoha in a rearranged lightweight bout promised not to underrate his opponent but believes he’s got what it takes to outlast Iwuoha.

Also in town is the 2015 African Games gold medalist in Greco Roman wrestling for Nigeria Emmanuel ‘Working Machine’ Nworie who will face Daniel Appah in a potentially explosive welterweight clash.

After making the trip down to Lagos, virtually all the fighters quickly hit the private but well equipped gym belonging to the President of Akalaka Spirit of the Warrior Dr Ebere Bernard who doubles as the Director of Youth Development of the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation NMMAF.

The essence of the gym session is to fine-tune final strategies and also get ready to make the required weights during weigh in.

The official weigh-in, face-off and press conference have been scheduled for Friday (today) 27 January 2023 at Muson Center Onikan Lagos, same venue for the championship, the next day, 28 January.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.