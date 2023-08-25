Video: Minister Of Sports meets Team From Gymnastics Championship

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, on Thursday, welcomed Nigeria’s contingent that participated at the Malta Gymstars International Championship in Malta.

The team of young gymnasts represented Nigeria in the 115-nation championship. The Nigerian TIG team of seven young gymnasts, led by Coach Tony Asuquo clinched 23 medals in total, in Cottonera, Malta.

Addressing the team, the Honourable Minister of Sports Development congratulated the contingent on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making Nigeria proud. He also thanked the TIG Gymnastics Club for the promotion of gymnastics in Nigeria, urging them to keep staying true to their mission.

Also Read: Super Falcons Move Up To 32nd In Latest FIFA Ranking; Sweden Top World List

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate you all for the enormous feat. I regard this as very tremendous efforts,” Enoh said. “Your private efforts have benefited our country a great deal. It’s amazing what you all have done in faraway Malta.”

Enoh added: “I am here to encourage the efforts you’re making as youngsters at an early age. We will ensure that no sports suffer neglect, as our attention will be spread across all sports, with special attention for the grassroots.”