Video: Milner Admits Liverpool Not Playing Best Football, Long Way To Go

Liverpool full-back and former England international, James Milner, has admitted that his club are currently not playing great football and rates their overall performance so far in the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League season as ‘little steps in the right direction’ but still have a long way to go.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday, January 21, a result that left Milner reflecting on The Reds’ indifferent season so far.

Both teams had opportunities to score with Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out by VAR in the third minute for offside, and Cody Gakpo unable to convert his chances.

Also Read: Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea Share Spoils At Anfield

Milner who featured for 72 minutes in the match before being replaced by Trent Alexander-Anold, told Liverpoolfc.com that though it wasn’t a great game and result for Liverpool, there is an important takeway from the match.

“They’re not the best football matches that we’re playing but it’s small steps to getting where we know we can be,” Milner said.

“At this moment in time, it was a game that was important we didn’t lose. We would have liked to have won it, but it’s pleasing that we did have the chances.

“We need to make steps and this is a small step in the right direction, but we’ve obviously got a long way to go to where we want to be.”

Milner, 37, has made one assist in 13 Premier League games for Liverpool this term.

Liverpool are in eighth position in the Premier League table having garnered 29 points from 19 matches so far in this campaign.

The Reds face Brighton and Hove Albion next in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on January 29 at the Falmer Stadium.

By Toju Sote

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.