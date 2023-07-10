Video: Miller: Dessers Good Signing For Rangers

Former Rangers star, Kenny Miller believes Cyriel Dessers will make a big impact at the club.

Dessers moved to Rangers from Italian club, Cremonese last week.

The Nigeria international signed a four-year contract.

“Dessers is clearly a striker he’s had his eye on for a long time. It’s a player who was flagged up back when Steven Gerrard was in charge, and I suspect a few of the new recruits are in the same boat,” Miller told Daily Record.

“He’s finally got his man and it looks an encouraging signing. I said at the end of the season the big priority was sorting out both ends of the pitch – the goalkeeper and striker.

“Beale has now done that. He’s taken full charge of the recruitment drive. We had all the stuff about Ross Wilson before but he’s taken it all on his shoulders. He’s been given good backing and he’s landing the players he wants,

“Beale brought in Jack Butland, who is a goalkeeper with a wealth of experience and pedigree, who sounds really up for the challenge at Ibrox. Now he’s added Dessers, who you’d expect to lead the line. I’ve liked what I’ve seen of the Nigerian international. He’s a big, strong forward with plenty of ability, and he’s scored goals at a good level across Europe.

“The numbers might not be spectacular but he’s proved he can hit the net in the likes of Holland and Italy and he looks like a player who can get the 20-plus league goals plus a season Rangers need. At over 6ft, he’s a physical presence as well, and there’s a fair few of them in that dressing room now.”

