SPORT

Video: Mikel: I Was Robbed Of Africa Player Of The Year In 2013

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has opened up on how he was denied the African Footballer of The Year Award in 2013.

Recall that the former Chelsea star played a key role as Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa after the team  defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final.

Mega Millions Naija

Despite his brilliant performance, Mikel lost out to Manchester City legend, Yaya Toure for the prestigious award.

Reflecting on it, Mikel in an interview with
Dubai Eye 103.8, stated that he was robbed of the award.

“I got robbed of the African Footballer of The Year Award. Before I went, I was told I won it.

“I was at the airport flying to Nigeria because the ceremony was in Nigeria, and Man City was playing, and Yaya Toure scored two goals.

“I won the Nations cup (AFCON), I won the Europa League and a year before that, I won the Champions League. There is no way I wouldn’t have won it. I knew I had won it. It doesn’t matter how many goals he scored. I was in my prime, playing a lot of games.

“You could have seen the ceremony. Before it was even announced, everybody left the stage, people left

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Chelsea Would Be Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Joao Felix Permanently Next Summer

3 mins ago

Barca’s Victory Over Real Madrid In The Super Cup Explains Why Man UTD Shouldn’t Be Overconfident.

13 mins ago

EPL: 2 Strong Teams That Could Drop Points On Match Day 24 This Weekend

31 mins ago

The La Liga Table, Fixtures and Topscorers Ahead of weekend games

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button