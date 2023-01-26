Video: Mexico Tourney Will Be A Good Preparation For World Cup – Super Falcons Boss, Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is pleased with the invitation extended to his team to be part of the Revelation Cup in Mexico.

The former African champions will join hosts Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica in the four-nation invitational tournament next month.

The competition will be part of the team’s preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

“We are very excited for the invitation to the Revelation Cup. As an American, I know Mexico and Costa Rica very well, and Colombia is also a big rival. It is an honor to play these matches,” Waldrum told the official website of the Mexico Football Federation.

“The fans will have the chance to watch National Teams they are not used to, and that helps women’s football growth too.

“The Revelation Cup is an opportunity to watch other team’s style. We can learn from Concacaf and South American teams.

“Women’s football must continue to grow; we need to have more of these tournaments.

“The way football is played around the world gives our players the opportunity to meet another style of football.”

The competition will be in a round robin and double header format.

The Super Falcons’ first match of the tournament is against South American runners-up Colombia, on Wednesday, February 15 before further games against Mexico Saturday, Febuary 18 and Costa Rica Tuesday, Feburary 21, 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.