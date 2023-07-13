Video: Messi Wins ESPY Best Soccer Player Award

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has won the Best Soccer Player Award at the 2023 ESPY awards.

Messi won the award ahead of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Barcelona Femeni (Female) forward Aitana Bonmati and United States Women National Team (USWNT) forward Sophia Smith.

Messi had a stellar year as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, grabbing the player of the tournament accolade with seven goals and three assists in seven matches.

According to ESPN com, he also won the best Championship performance category at the ESPY awards. But he lost to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Best Athlete award category.

Messi moved to Major League Soccer MLS club side Inter Miami this summer transfer window.

Messi netted 16 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 French Ligue 1 matches last season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French League with 85 points from 38 games in the division.

