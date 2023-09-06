Video: Messi Will Play At 2026 World Cup –Tapia

President of the Argentinian Football Federation Claudio Tapia believes that Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Messi bagging the player of the tournament award after scoring seven goals and notching three assists.

Messi who moved from Paris Saint-Germain to MLS side Inter Miami this summer will be the 39 by the time the next World Cup takes place.

Tapia believes would be fit enough to participate at the next Mundial.

“I imagine he would be at the next World Cup and I would like him to be,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Tapia as saying

“I see him playing in the position he wants to play because he can really do it. It depends on what he wants but without a doubt I dream of him playing.”

Messi has scored 103 goals and dished out 53 assists in 175 games for Argentina.

Argentina will play Ecuador on September 8, Bolivia on September 12 in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.